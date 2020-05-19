Breaking News
Hinds Behavioral Health Services to provide free lunches in May and June

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds Behavioral Health Services will provide free lunches during May and June. The main office is located at 3450 Highway 80 West in Jackson.

The lunches will be provided on May 21, May 28 and June 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The drive-thru event will include to-go lunches, goody bags, drug and alcohol prevention resources,and other treats. Families will also be allowed to enter to win a family board game night gift basket.

The event is first-come, first-served or while supplies last.

