Hinds CC President Dr. Clyde Muse to retire

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds Community College President Dr. Clyde Muse announced to the Board of Trustees his intention to retire on June, 30, 2020.

Muse has served 42 years as chief of the college and 68 years as an educator. He became president of then-Hinds Junior College on July 1, 1978. He is the longest serving community college president in Mississippi history and among the longest serving college presidents in the nation.

“Although I was called as a ‘servant’ early in my life, I could never have imagined the path that God would lead me and the blessings I would receive on my journey,” Muse said in a statement to Hinds employees. “Any success for which I have been credited is because I had the best team standing beside me.

“Over these years, we’ve enjoyed a great deal of success, and it is most certainly due to the dedication and commitment of each one of you. We are often considered as one of the best community colleges,” he said to employees.