JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - On Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sent a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas calling for the closure of 39 Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities, including the Adams County Detention Center in Mississippi.

“For years, immigration detention has been used to incarcerate individuals guilty of nothing but the search for a safe place to call home. Adams County is no exception. Many people detained in Adams County are fleeing persecution. Many others were brought to the United States as children and have lived here for decades. Yet now they are subject to medical neglect, physical abuse, and the psychological torment of indefinite confinement. President Biden has already initiated an end to private prisons. On the campaign trail, he promised to do the same with private detention facilities. It’s time to see that promise fulfilled and Adams County shut down for good,” said Delana Tavakol, SMART Justice Advocate at the ACLU of Mississippi.