Hinds CC Utica Campus hosts Preview Day for high school students

Mr. Utica. Donald Hughes, left and Miss Utica, Phoenix Jackson, right, tell students why they chose Hinds Community College’s Utica Campus during the “See You at the U” recruiting event on Nov. 1, 2019. (Vergie Morgan/Hinds Community College)

Utica, Miss. (WJTV) – “See You at the U” recruiting event at Hinds Community College’s Utica Campus on Nov. 1 was a success, having nearly 400 students and educators show up.

Different students from many different schools came to the event such as Jackson’s Callaway High School, Jim Hill High School and Lanier High School, as well as Warren Central High School, Raymond High School, and Hazelhurst High School.

Hazlehurst High School student Shapez Hubbard tours the Fashion Museum after “See You at the U” Nov. 1, 2019. (Vergie Morgan/Hinds Community College)

Lanier High freshman Alessia Fairley said the presentation at the recruitment event helped her come to a closer decision on where she wants to continue her education.

Lanier High School students Marih Uwing, left, and Alessia Fairley, right, both of Jackson, take a tour of the Utica Campus at “See You at the U” Nov. 1, 2019. (Vergie Morgan/Hinds Community College)

“They seem to care about education and how people are,” she said, clutching her new Hinds Community College book bag. “They like having fun and it seems like a fun place to come learn.”

Hazlehurst High School student Timothy Fuller Jr. said he has already decided on coming to Hinds’ Utica Campus to study engineering.

“I heard they have a great engineering program here,” said the senior. “I plan on coming here for two years, then go the four-year college pathway and go wherever my major takes me.”

Raymond High School Student Johnathan Montgomery, left, talks with Mathematics Interventionist Maricha Neal, right, and Student Support Services Administrative Assistant Letoya Allen, back right, during “See You at the U” Nov. 1, 2019. (Vergie Morgan/Hinds Community College)

The students ended their day with boxed lunches prepared by college staff.