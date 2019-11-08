Hinds CC Utica Campus hosts Preview Day for high school students

Utica, Miss. (WJTV) – “See You at the U” recruiting event at Hinds Community College’s Utica Campus on Nov. 1 was a success, having nearly 400 students and educators show up.
Different students from many different schools came to the event such as Jackson’s Callaway High School, Jim Hill High School and Lanier High School, as well as Warren Central High School, Raymond High School, and Hazelhurst High School.
Lanier High freshman Alessia Fairley said the presentation at the recruitment event helped her come to a closer decision on where she wants to continue her education.
“They seem to care about education and how people are,” she said, clutching her new Hinds Community College book bag. “They like having fun and it seems like a fun place to come learn.”
Hazlehurst High School student Timothy Fuller Jr. said he has already decided on coming to Hinds’ Utica Campus to study engineering.
“I heard they have a great engineering program here,” said the senior. “I plan on coming here for two years, then go the four-year college pathway and go wherever my major takes me.”
The students ended their day with boxed lunches prepared by college staff.