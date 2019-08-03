Hinds Co. absentee voter event sees good turnout

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- People in Hinds County got out to vote Saturday, making sure their voices were heard.

Voters who may not physically be able to get out later and vote come election time, due to things like work schedules, were able to cast their ballots early on Saturday.

An absentee voter, exiting the Hinds County Clerk’s Office said “I was just exercising my right to vote by absentee ballot since I will be working that day and I wanted to make sure it was cast.”

“So many people have fought for us to have our right to vote-I wanted to make sure I did my civic duty.”

Primary election day is this Tuesday.