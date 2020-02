JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- UPDATE: Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart has identified 24-year-old Dalvon Porter as the pedestrian killed in a crash early Saturday morning.

The incident happened on I-220 N near Industrial Dr. just before 4:00 a.m. Porter was struck by the vehicle while walking in the roadway.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No charges are pending.