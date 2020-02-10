Hinds Co. deputies searching for 3 juvenile escapees

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is working to find three juvenile escapees who got away from the Oakley Training School.

The suspects are 18-year-old Isaiah Rowell, an unidentified 15-year-old and an unidentified 16-year-old. The three escaped around 8:00 Sunday night. They were wearing LSW blue shirts, khaki pants and black shoes.

Deputies believe the escapees are in a black vehicle, possibly a 2016 Honda Accord HZB 933. The vehicle was reported stolen from the Raymond area around 11:00 Sunday night. A small caliber pistol was inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.

According to deputies, the escapees were last seen in Grenada around 3:00 Monday morning in a black vehicle.

Overnight escape from Oakley Training School. Isaiah Rowell-18, W/M, and two unidentified 15 and 16 yr. old males escaped at 8:00 PM, LSW blue shirts, khaki pants and black shoes fled on foot. — Hinds County Sheriff's Office (@CountyHinds) February 10, 2020

Oakley Training School escapees occupying a black vehicle, possibly a 2016 Honda Accord HZB 933 that was reported stolen from the Raymond area at 11pm last night. A small caliber pistol was in the vehicle at the time of theft. — Hinds County Sheriff's Office (@CountyHinds) February 10, 2020