Hinds Co. election commissioner says her life was threatened by fellow board member and files charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tuesday September 14th, simple assault charges were filed against Hinds County District 2 election commissioner Toni Johnson by Yvonne Horton, the District 4 commissioner because Horton says Johnson threatened her life.

(From Left) District 4 Commissioner Yvonne Horton, District 2 Commissioner Toni Johnson

Horton says it happened after a poll worker training session when Toni Johnson pulled her over for a chat. Horton says Johnson cursed her out and made accusations about why her husband left her.

Horton says she eventually walked away from Johnson as Johnson was talking. Then, “she came behind me and that’s when she threatened me. She said ‘I’ll come to your little shack in Bolton.’ She’s not invited, and I consider that a threat to my safety. And I did what I had to do.”

Here’s a copy of the affidavit stating Ms. Horton was in fear of eminent serious bodily harm from Johnson after allegedly telling her in a threatening manner that she would come to Horton’s house.

Horton says she has no clue why Johnson was frustrated with her in the first place.

Horton adds that Johnson has filed stalking charges against her for supposedly asking people for Johnson address. Horton denies these claims.

In late June, Johnson resigned from serving as the chair of the election commission after being accused of misusing tens-of-thousands of dollars.

I’ve reached out to District 2 election commissioner Toni Johnson about the charges she filed and those filed against her as well as her attorney Warren Martin JR. but have not heard back.