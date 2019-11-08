Hinds Co. Sheriff warns after attempted kidnapping

News

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason is warning parents Thursday after an attempted kidnapping in Jackson.

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason is warning parents Thursday after an attempted kidnapping in Jackson.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, Sheriff Mason posted about an attempted kidnapping in the Virden Addition earlier in the day.

Mason writes, three men in a black van with tinted windows tried to take two young women. He adds deputies do not have a make or model of the van.

Two of the men reportedly wore masks.

Sheriff Mason is asking everyone to be cautious, adding if you see anything suspicious call law enforcement.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories