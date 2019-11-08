Hinds Co. Sheriff warns after attempted kidnapping

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason is warning parents Thursday after an attempted kidnapping in Jackson.

In a Facebook post Thursday night, Sheriff Mason posted about an attempted kidnapping in the Virden Addition earlier in the day.

Mason writes, three men in a black van with tinted windows tried to take two young women. He adds deputies do not have a make or model of the van.

Two of the men reportedly wore masks.

Sheriff Mason is asking everyone to be cautious, adding if you see anything suspicious call law enforcement.