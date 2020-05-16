Hinds Co. Supervisor Bobby McGowan gives away protective equipment

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Hinds County Supervisor Bobby McGowan hosted a giveaway at the Terry Community Center Saturday afternoon to help community members remain safe during COVID-19.

“It makes me feel good that by the grace of god I am able to give back to the community. Yesterday we were in jackson and it just makes me feel good to let people know that I care about them and that we are in this thing together,” said McGowan.

Cars lined up outside to receive personal protective equipment such as face masks and other supplies needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGowan will host another giveaway at the community center in Utica Sunday, May 17.