Breaking News
Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

Hinds Co. Supervisor Bobby McGowan gives away protective equipment

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Hinds County Supervisor Bobby McGowan hosted a giveaway at the Terry Community Center Saturday afternoon to help community members remain safe during COVID-19.

“It makes me feel good that by the grace of god I am able to give back to the community. Yesterday we were in jackson and it just makes me feel good to let people know that I care about them and that we are in this thing together,” said McGowan.

Cars lined up outside to receive personal protective equipment such as face masks and other supplies needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

McGowan will host another giveaway at the community center in Utica Sunday, May 17.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story