Hinds Community College names new athletic director

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – Nathan Werremeyer has been selected to serve as the new Hinds Community College Athletic Director, beginning on July 1.

“After an extensive search, I am pleased that Hinds Community College has selected an athletic director with the experience and knowledge of NJCAA athletics that Mr. Werremeyer brings,” said Randall Harris, vice president of Operations and Student Services. “We look forward to having Mr. Werremeyer lead our athletic department along with our fundraising efforts as we move into the next era of Hinds athletics.”

“Words can’t begin to express the appreciation I have for President Vacik and VP Harris for choosing and entrusting me to lead Hinds Athletics into the next chapter,” Werremeyer said. “It’s an exciting feeling to know that in a few short weeks my family and I will be heading to Raymond to become part of the Hinds Community College family. This is an incredible opportunity and I can’t wait to get started!”

He and his wife Sarah have two sons.