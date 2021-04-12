Hinds Community College president discusses free summer classes for students

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Colleges have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic in the past year. Many students are not applying, dropping out, or cannot afford tuition. Hinds Community College is helping students take back their education by offering free summer classes.

“We have our recruiters on standby. They’ve been chomping at the bit. They’ve been taking calls since last week,” said Dr. Stephen Vacik, Hinds Community College president.

The school’s enrollment dropped 15-17% during the coronavirus pandemic. The college is using nearly $2 million of federal COVID relief funds to jump-start students’ education.

“We had a lot of people this last year drop out of school for whatever reason, for family reasons, for job reasons, and we want to try and bring them back. We also want to encourage those students who are coming right out of high school, or the ones who’ve been thinking about coming back to school,” stated Vacik.

The president said a majority of enrollment numbers were down in the African American community.

“We have a couple of our campuses that are primarily minority campuses. We want to make sure that we are being very sensitive to those needs and helping those individuals come back that I really think has struggled to maintain job and family in this time of crisis.”

Classes are open to recent high school graduates, transfer, dual enrollment, and current Hinds County students.

“These monies won’t last forever. This really is one time money. This is not something that Hinds Community College will be able to do every year, but because of this special influx of money from the federal government, we want to put it back into you as a student. So come take advantage right now, jump start your future. Let’s get you back on track and get this pandemic behind us as quickly as possible,” said Vacik.

For anyone who wants to register, they can contact the community college. Classes will start on June 1, 2021.