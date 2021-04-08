Hinds Community College to offer free summer classes

RAYMOND, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Hinds Community College leaders announced the college will offer 12 hours of free credit courses for the summer, including tuition, fees and books.

Summer registration is now open for current students and will open on Monday, April 12, for new students. Classes are scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 1.

The free courses are open to current Hinds students, dual enrolled students, high school graduates, transfers from other colleges as well as university students who want to take courses at Hinds over the summer. The courses include both face-to-face and online courses.