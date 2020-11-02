Hinds County administrator Riley-Collins resigns

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County administrator Jennifer Riley-Collins resigned from her position. According to Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham, Riley-Collins resigned due to a personal issue.
Riley-Collins was hired in February 2020. She’s the former ACLU of Mississippi Executive Director, and she ran against Lynn Fitch last year in the state attorney general’s race. Republican Fitch won the race.
LATEST STORIES:
- Trump promises court fight over Pennsylvania absentee votes
- AP Source: Raiders Trent Brown hospitalized
- Study says people at higher risk of contracting COVID-19 at grocery store than on airplane
- Mississippi Insight, Sept. 26 2020: Medical Marijuana
- Trump to visit Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport