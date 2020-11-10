Hinds County ballots are still being counted

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One week after the General Election, ballots in Hinds County are still being counted.

The Resolution Board is taking on the task of counting solely absentee ballots. They started with more than 18,000 ballots. They have reduced that number to 5,000 ballots.

The board has 12 precincts left to count. They’re working to make sure votes are counted in a timely manner.

Keelen Sanders, chair of Resolution Board, said, “The group that we’ve worked with has done an enormous job. they’ve done all they can to make sure the ballots have been counted in an efficient and expedited manner.”

