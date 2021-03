HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County supervisors held a news conference on Thursday to announce the City of Jackson’s involvement with the new Hinds County Office of Re-Entry Program.

The goal of the program is to reduce crime rates by keeping people from becoming repeat offenders. Leaders said the program helps people leaving the correctional facilities to get back on their feet and on the right path for success.

The initiative was announced in September 2020.