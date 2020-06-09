Hinds County DA releases statement regarding George Robinson and Mario Clark cases

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II issued the following statement regarding the criminal investigations of George Robinson and Mario Clark:

George Robinson died on January 13, 2019, and Mario Clark died on February 14, 2019.

The previous administration received both cases in March of 2019.

Since being sworn into office this January, my administration has been actively investigating both

cases and has been in contact with Mayor Lumumba and attorneys of the families involved. It is

the policy of the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office that all evidence generated from death

investigations involving police officers is presented to a Hinds County Grand Jury to determine

whether criminal charges against the police officers involved is warranted.

The COVID 19 pandemic has temporarily limited the ability of Hinds County District Attorney’s

Office to convene a Grand Jury. Both cases are being prepared for Grand Jury presentment and

Grand Jury action is anticipated in both the Robinson and Clark cases in the very near future.

In as much as both the Robinson and Clark cases are the subject ongoing investigations the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office will make no further comments until such investigations are completed and a Hinds County Grand Jury has taken action regarding the same.