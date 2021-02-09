Hinds County deputies continue to search for missing woman

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are working to find a missing woman. Jasmine J. Purvis, 29, was reported missing on Saturday, December 5, 2020 by family members.

She was last seen on Thursday, December 3, 2020 in Jackson near the 1100 block of Carnation Street leaving a residence with an unknown man in an undescribed vehicle. According to investigators, there has been little progress in this investigation and the public should know that any information at this point will assist in this effort.

If you have any information about Purvis’ whereabouts, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 601-974-2914.