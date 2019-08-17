Hinds County deputies investigate rollover crash

UPDATE: The victim has been identified as a 44-year-old woman from Edwards. Major Luke says she was the only one in the vehicle, and it is believed her vehicle left the roadway striking a culvert and overturning.

RAYMOND, Miss.(WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are on the scene of a single-vehicle accident.

Major Pete Luke says a vehicle rolled over in the 1200 block of Old Port Gibson Road, and AirCare is on the way to the scene.

At this time, motorists are advised to avoid the area.

No word on how many may be injured.

Stay with 12 News as we follow this developing story.