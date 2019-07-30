Hinds County Deputies Make $18,000 Cocaine Bust

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Jackson, one man is in custody after a cocaine bust. It happened on I-220 near Clinton boulevard on Monday (7/29/19).
Hinds county deputies stopped 40 year old Christopher Wansley on the Interstate. He’s charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The cocaine’s street value is reportedly $18,000.
