Attention DirectTV and AT&T U-verse customers!

Hinds County Deputies Make $18,000 Cocaine Bust

News
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In Jackson, one man is in custody after a cocaine bust. It happened on I-220 near Clinton boulevard on Monday (7/29/19).
Hinds county deputies stopped 40 year old Christopher Wansley on the Interstate. He’s charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. The cocaine’s street value is reportedly $18,000.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story