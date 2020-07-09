Hinds County deputies search for M-Bar shooting suspect

Breaking News
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies and other law enforcement agencies are actively searching for the wanted M-Bar murder suspect, 21-year-old Javarius Stewart.

He was last seen running on foot from the 1700 block of McGee Street towards the Village Apartments on Raymond Road in Jackson.

Authorities have one female is in custody for questioning.

If you have any information about Stewart’s whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS or the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521.

