Hinds County deputies search for missing 17-year-old

Posted: / Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy. They said search and rescue efforts are underway near 6311 Anderson Road in Edwards.

Investigators said Sterling Powell was last seen Tuesday, October 13, around 4:30 p.m. near the 6300 block of Anderson Road in Edwards. He was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, a black jacket and a blue cap.

