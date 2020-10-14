Hinds County deputies search for missing 17-year-old

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy. They said search and rescue efforts are underway near 6311 Anderson Road in Edwards.

Investigators said Sterling Powell was last seen Tuesday, October 13, around 4:30 p.m. near the 6300 block of Anderson Road in Edwards. He was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, a black jacket and a blue cap.

Search and rescue efforts are underway near 6311 Anderson Rd., Edwards, MS for missing Sterling Powell-17, last seen in a wooded area near the Big Black River on Tues. evening at 4pm. Hinds County EOC assisting. pic.twitter.com/3Ob3hjzmb2 — Hinds County Sheriff's Office (@CountyHinds) October 14, 2020

