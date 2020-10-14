Hinds County deputies search for missing 17-year-old

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy. They said search and rescue efforts are underway near 6311 Anderson Road in Edwards.
Investigators said Sterling Powell was last seen Tuesday, October 13, around 4:30 p.m. near the 6300 block of Anderson Road in Edwards. He was last seen wearing black pants, a white shirt, a black jacket and a blue cap.
LATEST STORIES:
- Coast Guard saves 3 people, 3 dogs from water; boat sinks
- Newsfeed Now: Day 3 of Supreme Court confirmation hearings; Football moment goes viral
- Touchdown at a Alabama football game touching hearts around the community
- Missouri town holds vigil after death of emaciated 10-year-old; adoptive parents charged
- One year later, the cancer’s gone but this Kansas woman’s magnificent Halloween house remains