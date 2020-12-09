Hinds County deputies search for missing woman

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are working to find a missing woman. Investigators said 29-year-old Jasmine Javonna Purvis was reported missing on Saturday, December 5, 2020, by family members.

Purvis was last seen on Thursday, December 3, 2020, near the 1100 block of Carnation Street in Jackson. Deputies said she left a home with an unknown man in an undescribed vehicle.

Jasmine Javonna Purvis

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Purvis, contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 601-974-2914.

