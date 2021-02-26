Hinds County deputies searching for suspect connected to auto burglary

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for the suspect wanted in connection to an auto burglary that happened earlier this month.

According to Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers, a driver had become stranded on Chapel Hill Road near Dixon Circle near Utica due to the winter storm and road conditions on Sunday, February 14. The driver of a company work truck, belonging to Bruzeau’s Air Conditioner and Heating Service, had to leave the vehicle unattended on the side of the road.

Between Monday, February 15 and Tuesday, February 16, a suspect(s) burglarized the vehicle while it was unattended. The suspect took hand tools, power tools, air conditioning repair equipment and personal items. The items were worth more than $4,000 and more than $4,000 in damaged was done to the vehicle.

If you have information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477), or submit a tip online here. Anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case would be eligible for a reward of up to $2,500.