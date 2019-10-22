Hinds County deputy on administrative leave after shooting at suspect

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)– A Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputy is placed on administrative leave with pay after shooting at a suspect during a traffic stop.

Major Pete Luke says on Saturday, the deputy tried to pull over a Chrysler Pacifica driving “in a careless manner” on I-55 near Fortification Street. The car exited the highway and tried to escape the officer. After the car stopped near Larkspur Street and Albermarle Road, both the driver and passenger tried to escape the officer.

Luke says the officer “perceived a threat” and then fired shots in the direction of the suspects. The shots missed both the car’s driver and passenger; the driver was eventually arrested and taken into custody, while the passenger was released and not charged.

The suspect is being held at the Raymond Detention Center and faces DUI, Careless Driving, No Driver’s License, and Disobeying a Law Enforcement Officer charges.

In a statement, Luke says:

“It is our procedure, that any officer discharging a weapon in the scope of his/her duty, be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation”.

The case is being investigated by Hinds County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs.