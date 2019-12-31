Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens takes office

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Jody Owens, former Managing Attorney for the Southern Poverty Law Center, is now Hinds County’s newest District Attorney.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Hinds County Civil Courthouse Monday where Chancery Court Judge District 3 Denise Owens cited the readings.

As the District Attorney Owens wants to see less charges brought to non-violent criminals that disenfranchise their right to vote and also less prosecuting over those possessing small amounts of marijuana.

“There are certain amounts of marijuana that does mean you’ll be prosecuted as well as sales and distribution. But just a simple possession, we don’t need to fill our jails with non-violent crime and it just doesn’t make sense. Here in Hinds County we have laws like these feeding violent crime and that’s my goal in the first 90 days,” said Owens.

Jody Owens took 52 percent of the vote in the primary runoff before entering the general race unopposed.