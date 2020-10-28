Severe Weather Tools

Tracking the Tropics

Interactive Radar

Hurricane Safety Tips

How to Download 12 News Weather App

Hinds County Election Commission announces precinct changes for General Election

News
Posted: / Updated:

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commission announced precinct changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All registered voters are encouraged to vote on or by November 3rd. The following represents all of the changes by district and commissioner:

District 1 – James A. Reed

  • Precinct 45 – St. Phillips Episcopal Church (OLD)
  • McLeod Elementary School (NEW)
    • 1616 Sandalwood Place Jackson, Mississippi 39211

District 2 – Toni Johnson

  • Precinct ED – Edwards Library (OLD)
  • Edwards Community Center (NEW)
    • 108 Mount Moriah Road Edwards, Mississippi
  • Precinct – PN – Federation Towers (OLD)
  • Sumner Hill Jr. High School (NEW)
    • 400 W Northside Drive Clinton, MS 39056

District 3 – Renee Shakespeare

  • Precinct 54 – Hardy Middle School (Non-COVID-19) (OLD)
  • JPS Career Development Center (NEW)
    • 2703 1st Avenue Jackson, Mississippi
  • Precinct 26 – True Worship Ministry (OLD)
  • Fire Station #15 (NEW)
    • 4943 Clinton Blvd. Jackson, Mississippi 39209

District 5 – Connie Little

  • Precinct 49 – Jackson State University Student Center (OLD)
  • Jackson State University Athletic and Assembly Center (NEW)
    • 1400 J. R. Lynch Street Jackson, Mississippi

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories