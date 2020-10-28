Hinds County Election Commission announces precinct changes for General Election

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WJTV) - The City of Long Beach could see a nine foot storm surge from Hurricane Zeta. There are a few areas along Highway 90 that are low and likely to flood on both sides.

Mayor George Bass said he plans to shut down parts of Highway 90 when water begins to flood the streets. He also plans to implement a curfew, likely from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.