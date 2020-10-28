Hinds County Election Commission announces precinct changes for General Election

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commission announced precinct changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All registered voters are encouraged to vote on or by November 3rd. The following represents all of the changes by district and commissioner:
District 1 – James A. Reed
- Precinct 45 – St. Phillips Episcopal Church (OLD)
- McLeod Elementary School (NEW)
- 1616 Sandalwood Place Jackson, Mississippi 39211
District 2 – Toni Johnson
- Precinct ED – Edwards Library (OLD)
- Edwards Community Center (NEW)
- 108 Mount Moriah Road Edwards, Mississippi
- Precinct – PN – Federation Towers (OLD)
- Sumner Hill Jr. High School (NEW)
- 400 W Northside Drive Clinton, MS 39056
District 3 – Renee Shakespeare
- Precinct 54 – Hardy Middle School (Non-COVID-19) (OLD)
- JPS Career Development Center (NEW)
- 2703 1st Avenue Jackson, Mississippi
- Precinct 26 – True Worship Ministry (OLD)
- Fire Station #15 (NEW)
- 4943 Clinton Blvd. Jackson, Mississippi 39209
District 5 – Connie Little
- Precinct 49 – Jackson State University Student Center (OLD)
- Jackson State University Athletic and Assembly Center (NEW)
- 1400 J. R. Lynch Street Jackson, Mississippi
