Hinds County Election Commission breaks down polling station setups

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s the night before the 2019 general elections. After hearing countless messages from candidates it’s now time for you to decide.

But in order to cast your vote, polling stations need to be all set up which can take a lot of time in areas with many precincts.

Compared to most of the state Hinds County is one of the highest populated areas of Mississippi which means they have one of the highest numbers of voters. So preparations have to start early.

Unlike the primaries ballot, pick-ups are handled by county Election Commissions and not the republican or democrat parties.

“We really started preparing for the general immediately after the primaries,” James Reed said. “Because it would be a lot of people in getting everything ready.”

With 108 precincts set up across Hinds County, it takes 216 bags filled with ballots to bring voters their tools to decide the future of Mississippi.

“Everybody is here and as a matter of fact, they’re a little bit early because we set up to start pick-up between 3:30 P.M. -6:30 P.M. so we’re ahead of the game right now.

“You just have to do what you need to do and be there on time,” Precinct 19 volunteer Eugene Johnson Jr. told us. “And do the duties that you have and do them properly.”

Of course with election day set up comes controversy when polling stations don’t open due to workers not showing up or machines malfunctioning. In Hinds County the election commission states they’re prepared.

“We have a standard list that we have used for several years,” Reed explained. “And we just more or less call in the people we’ve trained and start maybe three weeks out. We have trained all our poll workers and they’re ready to go.”

“We are equipped to be able to handle a lot of it ourselves and if not we call downtown,” Johnson said. “And get some of the techs to come out and straighten it out ourselves.”

With only a 12 hour window to cast your ballot those on the commission stressed the importance to get out and vote, pointing to all the sacrifices their ancestors made for this opportunity.

If you do not know your local precinct you can find it by clicking here. Polls open at 7:00 A.M. and close at 7:00 P.M. But if you’re in line by then you’ll still get to vote.