HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commission will hold a news conference on Wednesday, September 30, at 10:30 a.m. They will discuss its recent funding acquisition of $1.5 million to aid with COVID-19 challenges during the November election.
The news conference will happen outside the Hinds County Chancery Court Building in Jackson.
The commission will also share details about Election Day preparations, and the Hinds County Circuit Clerk will give information on absentee voting.
LATEST STORIES:
- Here’s the reality behind Trump’s claims about mail voting
- Titans vs. Steelers game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests
- Hinds County Election Commission receives $1.5M grant for November election
- One person shot on West Capitol Street in Jackson
- Terry, Northwest Rankin football game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19