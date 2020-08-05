Hinds County Election Commission taking COVID-19 precautions

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – With the November election just around the corner, the Hinds County Election Commission plans to take safety precautions to ensure a fair voting process amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hinds County Circuit Clerk Zach Wallace said, “We will not run out of ballots. We will be prepared to make sure that all citizens and voters feel as comfortable in Hinds County.”

The commission announced it bought 5,000 masks, which will be available for poll workers and voters. The changes, due to the virus, mean an additional 25 machines for larger precincts. The goal is to shorten wait times. This means each district will have five more machines to place at their busiest precincts.

The commission also purchased gloves, wipes, Lysol, disposable pens and hand sanitizer.

Due to safety precautions, there will be no more than 10 people in the precincts at one time. Absentee voting begins September 21st through the 25th. County commissioners are encouraging voters 65 and older to vote absentee. Hinds County District 1 Supervisor, Robert Graham, emphasized that an emergency plan is in the works.

“If we have a failure in the system in any particular part, there’s an emergency being put together to where people will have an opportunity to vote,” said Graham.

The Hinds County Election Commission is also actively recruiting 125 poll workers that will be stationed at each precinct to clean throughout the day and maintain social distancing.

There will be a special election on September 22, 2020. Absentee voting for the election starts August 10. All voters entering precincts in Hinds County must to wear face coverings.

