Hinds County Election Commission to announce changes for upcoming elections

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commission will host a news conference on Monday, June 8, at 10:15 a.m.

They will discuss planned precinct changes for the upcoming election on June 23, 2020 and additional preparations being put in place for the November election.

The news conference will be held in the Hinds County Chancery Court boardroom.

All Hinds County voters are encouraged to contact the Hinds County Election Commission at 601-968-6555, ahead of the elections and ask to speak with their election commissioner to confirm their voting precinct location and ask any questions they may have about the voting process.