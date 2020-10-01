Hinds County election commissioner passes away

Courtesy: Hinds County, MS Facebook

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors announced District 3 Election Commissioner, Wayne McDaniels, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Officials said McDaniels was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Our hearts and prayers go out to the McDaniels family and the entire Hinds County community. Mr. McDaniels was a dedicated public servant and an actively engaged member of our community for many years. He will be greatly missed.

Hinds County Board of Supervisors

