Hinds County election commissioner passes away

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors announced District 3 Election Commissioner, Wayne McDaniels, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Officials said McDaniels was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Our hearts and prayers go out to the McDaniels family and the entire Hinds County community. Mr. McDaniels was a dedicated public servant and an actively engaged member of our community for many years. He will be greatly missed.Hinds County Board of Supervisors
