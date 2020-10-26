Hinds County Election Commissioners file suit against Board of Supervisors

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Election Commission filed a lawsuit against the Hinds County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

According to court documents, the suit was filed to determine that the $1.5 million grant with the Center for Tech and Civic Life is a binding contract.

Last week, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors decided the county will not receive a grant. The grant was supposed to be used for items like PPE, disposable pens and social distancing measures at the polls.

Board President Robert Graham said due to discrepancies in where the money would be distributed, they were not able to accept the grant.

The plaintiffs said the commission has the authority to handle election matters. They said the supervisors cannot attempt to modify or add vendors that violate the terms of the grant.

The commission claimed it applied for the grant, and it was awarded on September 26, 2020.

