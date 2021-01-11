Hinds County EMA encourages neighbors to prepare for freezing temperatures overnight

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, Hinds County leaders encouraged all neighbors to take precautions ahead of more winter weather forecasted to move into the area overnight.

Temperatures are expected to dip well below freezing which may cause hazardous road conditions making travel over bridges, on highways, roads, and streets extremely dangerous. Everyone who is able should stay inside and keep warm. Please exercise discretion and caution if you have to get out.

Hinds County Emergency Management and Public Works will be monitoring weather developments and road conditions throughout the weather alert period.

Don’t forget to:

Protect your pets

Protect your plants

Protect your pipes

LATEST STORIES: