Hinds County Emergency Management urges neighbors to prepare ahead of Hurricane Delta

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Department of Emergency Management is monitoring Hurricane Delta and the possible effects it will have on the Hinds County area.

Public Works crews from Hinds County and the City of Jackson will be on standby to monitor areas for downed trees, flooding (viaducts), and to set up traffic barriers if and/or when necessary.

Officials have also met with the 2020 Mississippi State Fair officials to help ensure the safety and well-being of everyone visiting and working at the fairgrounds as critical weather moves through the area.

The Hinds County Department of Emergency Management urges all individuals to take the following precautionary measures during the Hurricane Delta weather event:

Updates will be regularly posted on all Hinds County Emergency Management social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @HINDSEOC.

If you haven’t already, please sign up to receive Hinds County CodeRed alerts straight to your cellular phone. You can do so by going to www.hindscountyms.com.

Prepare an emergency kit: If it becomes necessary for you to evacuate your home, it is recommended that you have an emergency kit that will sustain you at least 3 days. Some essential items to include are:

non-perishable items

water (one gallon/person/day)

clothing, shoes, and protective gear for each family member

blankets

a flashlight

radio,

spare batteries,

Special considerations must be made for the young and/or disabled such as baby food and medications as appropriate.

In addition, the kit should include photo copies of important family documents, such as birth certificates and insurance policies in a waterproof container in case of flooding.

A full checklist of supplies can also be found online at www.ready.org.

For additional information, contact Hinds County Emergency Management Director Joey Perkins at 601-968-6771 or jperkins@co.hinds.ms.us.

LATEST STORIES: