Hinds County EOC Director Ricky Moore to retire

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – During a news conference on Thursday, August 6, Hinds County Emergency Management Director Ricky Moore announced his retirement.

Moore will retire at the end of August 2020, after more than 45 years of service to the county. He said he wants to spend more time with his family.

“It is with great sadness that we have accepted Mr. Moore’s retirement notification. Though we are excited for him to begin this new chapter in life, we will miss him greatly and realize that with him goes a wealth of knowledge and skills,” said Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham.

A replacement for Moore has not been named at this time.

