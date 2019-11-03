Hinds County EOC: River levels are not posing a threat at this time

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The water level is starting to recede after last week’s rain caused flooding throughout the Hinds County area.

The Hinds County Emergency Operation Center stated the river’s current stage level is at a height where it will not pose a threat to any businesses or homes.

The river is forecast to crest at 31. 5 feet this Sunday, which is considered minor flooding, however, tomorrow it is expected to hit 32 feet.

Here is what happens at different river levels:

33 ft: Rosemary Road is closed. Sidney Street is impassable. There is water on West Street. The playing field off Westbrook Road is underwater. Water is on Nichols and Julienne streets in the Hightower Area; however, both are passable. Water is approaching packs auto detail shop on South West Street.

32 ft: Water begins to affect businesses on South President and South Farish streets. Sidney Street is flooded.

31 ft: Water begins to impact approaches to additional homes and businesses in the Byram area

30 ft: Water backs up into several creeks and streams in the Jackson area. Water is under some homes near the river in the Byram area.

29 ft: Farmland in southern Rankin County begins to flood and water begins to affect home access near the river in the Byram area.

28 ft: Minor flooding of lowland near the river is occurring. Water begins to back up into several creeks and streams in the Jackson area.

Officials say they will continue to keep a watch out for the river level rising.

