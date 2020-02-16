Hinds County EOC warns parents to keep children out of floodwaters

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County EOC, along with other state agencies, gave an update on the flooding from the Pearl River on Sunday. The river is now expected to crest at 37.5 feet on Monday.

Ricky Moore, the Hinds County EOC director, said parents should keep their children out of the floodwaters because it’s dangerous.

Hinds County Supervisor Robert Graham said officials will pass out water to neighbors at Virginia College on Ridgewood Road at noon on Monday.

Governor Tate Reeves declared a State of Emergency on Saturday. He addressed the flooding during a news conference with MEMA on Sunday.

The Pearl River reached its third highest recorded level in Jackson on Sunday. Click here for more information about how to protect yourself from the flooding.