Hinds County government workers to return to work on Monday

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors, along with other Hinds County leaders and elected officials, have decided for some of its employees to return work in May.

Although Hinds County courthouses and essential offices have remained open the entire duration of the state Shelter in Place and Safer at Home orders, it has been with limited public access.

On Monday, May 11th, at least 50% of Hinds County employees, who have been sheltering in place and/or working remotely, will return to their work stations.

Upon their return to work, employees are being asked to:

Go through a temperature screening every day when they report to work,

Wear a face covering at all times while in the building,

Regularly sanitize their work stations, and

Wash their hands at least once every hour.

The public is asked to wear a face-covering when entering any Hinds County building.