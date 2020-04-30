Hinds County government workers to return to work on Monday

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors, along with other Hinds County leaders and elected officials, have decided for some of its employees to return work in May.
Although Hinds County courthouses and essential offices have remained open the entire duration of the state Shelter in Place and Safer at Home orders, it has been with limited public access.
On Monday, May 11th, at least 50% of Hinds County employees, who have been sheltering in place and/or working remotely, will return to their work stations.
Upon their return to work, employees are being asked to:
- Go through a temperature screening every day when they report to work,
- Wear a face covering at all times while in the building,
- Regularly sanitize their work stations, and
- Wash their hands at least once every hour.
The public is asked to wear a face-covering when entering any Hinds County building.