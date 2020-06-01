Hinds County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

HINDS, COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Hinds County inmate assigned to the Raymond Detention Center tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the inmate was tested last Thursday after feeling ill.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office is in contact with the Mississippi State Department of Health officials and logistics are currently underway to test all inmates assigned to the three detention facilities.

This testing will also be provided to all Hinds County Detention Officers at their discretion. Safety measurements have been mandated to properly separate the inmate that’s tested positive from other inmates and staff at the Raymond Detention Center.