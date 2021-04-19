Hinds County, Jackson seek joint patrol agreement to curb crime

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gun violence resulted in a deadly weekend for the City of Jackson. The city saw six homicides in a 24 hour period. Some neighbors said the low number of officers and lack of law enforcement having a visibility presence on the streets is a key problem.

In the last couple of months, the idea of getting Hinds County deputies to team up with Jackson police to patrol the city has gained popularity between the Board of Supervisors and the City Council. However, internal agreements have yet to be reached.

Councilman Kenneth Stokes, who heads up the city’s planning committee, echoed frustration over spikes in violent crime. After discussions with city attorneys, there’s confusion over what both sides need to put the plan into action.

Board of Supervisors Vice President David Archie said the county already passed a resolution to accept money and work with the city to pay deputies to work overtime or days off to watch the streets. Their legal team is waiting for the proper work from the city to make the plan officials. So far, there’s no time frame.

“The city expect the county to pass their own local agreement, and then they get with the city. So we need to iron out the wrinkles because people are dying everyday. I thought the best procedure was for the county to pass the inter local agreement the city sent them,” said Councilman Stokes.

“We did pass a resolution allowing the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department to work with the city, and our legal team here in Hinds County will take a look at what we can do to fight crime here in the capital city,” said Supervisor Archie.

After diving into options with the city attorney’s office, Councilman Stokes plans to pass the internal local agreement out of committee. Even then, it would still need to be approved by Attorney General Lynn Fitch.