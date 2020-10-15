Hinds County Judge Carlyn Hicks to serve through January 2022

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Gov. Tate Reeves appointed on Wednesday Hinds County Court Judge Carlyn M. Hicks to a term extending through January 3, 2022.

Judge Hicks has served by temporary appointment of Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph since July 14. The Chief Justice issued a temporary appointment order on July 9 and swore in Judge Hicks on July 14 to fill the Hinds County Court vacancy created by the June 3 retirement of Judge Melvin V. Priester Sr. Judge Hicks presides over the Hinds County Youth Court.

The governor said that a special election will be held on November 2, 2021.

Judge Hicks said, “I’m honored and humbled by the confidence Governor Reeves has placed in me to further carry out these judicial duties. I appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve the children, youth and families of Hinds County.”

