Hinds County launches Operation Safe Corners

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County supervisors, David Archie and Credell Calhoun, are spearheading the initiative “Operation Safe Corners.”

Due to concerns of unsafe conditions resulting from obstructed sidewalks, streets, and highways

expressed by citizens of Hinds County and Jackson, the task force was created and activated by the

Hinds County Board of Supervisors.

The Operation Safe Corners Task Force will provide referrals and resource information such as:

transitional housing

drug and alcohol treatment

food pantries

educational opportunities

other needed services

This effort is a partnership between the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson Police Department, and multiple private organizations.

