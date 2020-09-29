Hinds County launches Operation Safe Corners

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County supervisors, David Archie and Credell Calhoun, are spearheading the initiative “Operation Safe Corners.”
Due to concerns of unsafe conditions resulting from obstructed sidewalks, streets, and highways
expressed by citizens of Hinds County and Jackson, the task force was created and activated by the
Hinds County Board of Supervisors.
The Operation Safe Corners Task Force will provide referrals and resource information such as:
- transitional housing
- drug and alcohol treatment
- food pantries
- educational opportunities
- other needed services
This effort is a partnership between the Hinds County Board of Supervisors, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, the Jackson Police Department, and multiple private organizations.
LATEST STORIES:
- Blood drive scheduled for Saturday in Jones County
- What to expect in the first presidential debate
- Dems hold hearing on white supremacists within police depts
- Popular YouTuber says he fired ‘warning shot’ after man showed up at his door in Arkansas
- Another alleged member of La Linea drug cartel linked to murder of 9 Americans