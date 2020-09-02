Hinds County leaders announce Crime Reduction Initiative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors will soon launch a new program aimed at reducing crime rates by keeping people from becoming repeat offenders.

The new initiative will be a reentry program for people leaving the correctional facilities to help them get back on their feet and on the right path for success. Leaders said after an offender leaves the prison system, they don’t want to see them come back.

Supervisor Credell Calhoun, Board of Supervisors Vice President, said they want to give people the tools they need before leaving like job security, a place to stay and a life coach.

“I want you to understand that this program will do everything possible to make sure that when that person gets out of the system, he will have a place to stay. He will have training. He will have us trying to find him a job. The state has told me that they’re going to work closely with Hinds County to help each person get back into society,” he stated.

Calhoun also said there will be rules to the program like a clean drug test, showing up to appointments on time and showing a consistent effort.

