JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – While the Pearl River has crested in Jackson, homes are still flooded across the metro area.

For a second day in a row, Hinds County leaders handed out water to flood victims. The event happened at the corner of Parkway Avenue and Old Canton Road in the parking lot of New Jerusalem Church.

The water hand out will end at 2:00 p.m. or until the water is gone.

⁦⁦@HindsCountyMS⁩ #publicworksdepartment is supplying water for residents on Parkway Dr and Old Canton Road ⁦@WJTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/zUmLqSosoi — DB News (@MyBroadcastLife) February 18, 2020

Click here for more flood coverage from 12 News.