Hinds County leaders distribute water to flood victims

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The element that’s forcing hundreds of people from their homes in Hinds County, is the one thing people need.

The Hinds County EOC, county leaders, Lowe’s and AMR handed out more than 400 cases of water on Monday to flood victims. It happened in the parking lot of the former Virginia College.

“It means a whole lot. I don’t have to drink this contaminated water out here,” said Emma Dawson.

“We actually had to evacuate. We’re on Cedrick, it’s a dead end there. So, that’s where all the water came in,” explained Sandra Vasquez, a Jackson neighbor. “We actually tried to go in, but the closure is already through Westbrook, so we can’t go in.”

As the water recedes, managers with Lowe’s said they’re also going to be handing out cleaning buckets closer to the end of the week.

