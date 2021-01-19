Hinds County leaders honor two centenarians with resolutions

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors honored two centenarians with a resolution on Tuesday.

Thelma Moore was born on December 11, 1920. She just turned 100 years old. The mother of eight owned Morning Star Grocery Store in Edwards. One of her songs accepted the recognition on her behalf.

“I know my mom is one of a kind. There are not too many of us that live to accomplish that mile stone that my mama has done,” said James Moore.

Hinds County leaders also recognized Ellen Newsome, who is 102 years old. She was born on February 24, 1918.