Hinds County leaders launch new emergency rental aid program

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Board of Supervisors announced a new emergency rental aid program on Tuesday.

Leaders said Hinds County received a $7.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury, which will provide funding to tenants and landlords for past due (and potentially future) rental payments that were late due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The program is for those who have been financially impacted by COVID-19, those who are experiencing housing instability and whose household income is at or below 80% of Area Median Family income.

Eligible individuals are encouraged to apply online at www.hindsrentalaid.com or call 601-514-0137 or email help@hindsrentalaid.com for assistance.

Funding is available for past-due rent after March 13, 2020, to the present and possibly the next three months.