Hinds County leaders, Lowe’s host bottled water giveaway

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The demand for water is still high as Jackson neighbors recuperate from the loss of water for weeks.

On Thursday, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors and Lowe’s Home Improvement held a bottled water drive at the Old Virginia College parking lot on Ridgewood Road. Lowe’s provided more than 500 cases of water.

Jake King, the store manager at Lowe’s, said, “Our commitment is to be able to serve the community when we need it the most. I think we’re in a prime opportunity to be able to do that with my location on Highway 18.”

During the 2020 flooding, Lowe’s assisted Jackson neighbors by providing water and buckets of cleaning supplies.