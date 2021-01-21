Hinds County leaders question timing of COVID vaccine drive thru-site

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As many may know, the coronavirus vaccine has been distributed throughout Mississippi in various areas. In Hinds County, leaders want to know why it has taken so long to place a drive-thru vaccine site in Jackson.

It was not until Thursday, January 21, that a vaccine site was set up in Hinds County.

Supervisor Robert Graham said, “With the number of hospitals that we have here and the number of people that we have, people felt like that Hinds County should’ve been prioritized.”

State Health Doctor Thomas Dobbs said it came down to accessibility.

“We went to where we can get the vaccine out quickly, and Trustmark Park in Rankin County is easily accessible through interstates to get as many people as possible,” Dr. Dobbs explained.

Graham said, “We do want the citizens to know that we do understand their frustrations, but everybody wants the vaccine everybody wants it now.”

The supervisor added the health department has been a great partner in getting Hinds County the resources it needs.

To get an idea of the shot demand, there are 1.3 people currently eligible for the vaccine in Mississippi. That includes people who are 65 or older and 16 to 64 with underlying or preexisting conditions.

Mississippi is receiving around 37,000 doses weekly.